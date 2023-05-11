Birth
To Terell Lyles and Leslie Wetzel of New Castle, a son on May 8, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shyenne D. Goode, 23, of New Castle, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicole Mary Carothers, 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shasta Dawn Sapp, 33, of Youngstown, charged by Mahoning police with homicide by vehicle, child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter.
