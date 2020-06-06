District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brian Lee Anderson, 32, of Warren, Ohio, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Cecil E. Roof Jr., 35, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Charles A, Brown, 59, of Midland, retail theft.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center charged the following:
•Michael L. McBurney, 78, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Maggy Mae Anthony, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Michael Mueller, 30, of Wampum, charged by Wampum police with two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Pulaski Township police charged the following:
•Todd Allen Campbell, 45, of Pulaski, two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.
•Donald James Rust III, 37, of Pulaski, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
