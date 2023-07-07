District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Colton James Ball, 22, of New Brighton, simple assault and harassment.
•Troy Edward Lyon, 29, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment.
•Carl Penwell, 23, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
•John Wesley Rader, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Ian Tyler Smith, 25, of New Castle, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an office.
•Dexter Leonel Sanchez, 27, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Airim Torres, 36, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Alexus Nichole Dean, 27, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert Lee Gravatt, 33, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Brenda Rae Rossman, 49, of Wampum, two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals for water and neglect of animals for veterinary care.
•Caitlin Rose Gardner, 29, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Vincent J. McFadden Jr., 40, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession, disorderly conduct.
