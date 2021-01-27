Birth
To Cassidy and Mitchell Whiting of Pulaski, a son on Jan. 24, 2021 at UMPC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Chelsea Nicole Baxter, 18, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Ryan Allan Kneram II, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
