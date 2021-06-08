Birth
To Arsenio and Kaila Sallie of New Castle, a son on June 4, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. Police are investigating a theft of funds from a personal funds card belonging to a 57-year-old Slippery Rock Township man.
•Accident. Andrew C. Sepos, 40, of Greenville was northbound on Route 19 in Washington Township at 1:09 p.m. Thursday when his 2017 Ford F-150XLT collided with a deer in the roadway. Sepos was not injured.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kevin John Gilmore, 46, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•James Christopher Blumley, 35, of New Castle, criminal attempt-aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
•Martierius R. Brown, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Erazmus Nigel Burrell, 21, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 50, of New Castle, charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking and intentionally/knowingly fails to relinquish firearm/weapon to sheriff required by order.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Christopher James Viccari, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Vincenzo Delboverlando, 24, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Maggie Mae Loccisano, 31, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Jayson McCutcheon DBA JCM Property Holdings LLC of Ellwood City, weeds and extermination/infestation.
•Susan Baney, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage.
