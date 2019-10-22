Births
To Jayson Kendall Davis of McKeesport and Erica Maria Tadesse of New Castle, a son on Oct. 19, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone damaged two septic system sprayers on property on Hillsville Road in Mahoning Township on Oct. 15.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a trailer on property in the 100 block of Vance Road in North Beaver Township overnight Oct. 1-2 and stole a television. A pickup truck also was entered and a photo identification was reported stolen.
•Accident. A car driven by Michael Bartolomeo, 50, of New Castle, was southbound on Old Mercer Road in Wilmington Township around 5 p.m. Oct. 21 when his car failed to stop at the stop sign at Route 956, police reported. His car struck a car driven by Marc E. Strawhecker, 45, of Enon Valley, who was turning south onto Old Mercer Road. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
•Accident. A car driven by Kimberly K. Herb, 53, of New Castle, was driving west on New Castle Road in Connoquenessing Township in Butler County at 4:20 p.m. Friday when she failed to stop for stopped traffic and hit the back bumper of a car driven by Carol Cobane, 63, of Butler. The Cobane car then struck the bumper of car in front of it that was driven by Helen J. Swain, 73, of Pittsburgh. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christopher Schleh, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Anthony M. Ramsey, 27, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Miracle Miller, 38, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Melkwvon Holliday, 25, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dominic Dudo, 20, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Donald Taylor, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to cut weeds/grass and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Patrick Timothy Swesey II, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Grant M. Bailey, 38, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance, reckless driving, careless driving, turning movements and required signals violation, disregarding traffic lane and operation on streets and highways.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Edward C. Waters,18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kimberly Boone, 54, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
