Police
STATE
•Accident. A dark purplish blue dump truck towing a yellow equipment trailer was traveling on Old State Road in Slippery Rock Township around 11:50 a.m. Sept. 17 when it left the road and hit a wooden fence. The truck re-entered the road and left the scene without notifying the police or property owner. The truck is believed to have front-end damage, police said. Anyone who has information is asked to call the state police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Justice Clark, 21, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Jeffery Joseph Ierino, 46, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Christopher Kohlmetz, 59, of New Castle, harassment.
•Shelea Gilmore, 28, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Melissa E. Hopkins, of Sacramento, Cal., weeds and certain vegetation a nuisance.
•Vincent M. Gonzalez, 34, of New Castle, protective treatment-exterior, weeds and certain vegetation a nuisance and window, skylight and door frames.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Patricia Litwinowicz, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles and two counts of property maintenance.
•Dwayne Lee Okeson, 42, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Jennifer Faye Arrow, 41, and Joshua Lee Keller, 44
Allegra Assid, 22, and Joshua McCrumb, 23
Christine Barnhouse, 34, and Bryce Jonas, 28
Randy Kenneth Bobbert, 58, and Michelle Elaine Summerville, 53
Dineris Bratini, 32, and Pedro Angel Rodriguez, 26
Michael Thomas Corwin, 32, and Jessica Lynn Perseus, 40
Justin Anthony Cwynar, 51, and Stacy Lyn Nemcheck, 51
Stephanie Sue Davis, 25, and Taylor David Rickert, 25
Leah Lynn Deitt, 24, and Tyler David Young, 24
Jhoey Rae Dewalt, 26, and Alex Paul Strittmatter, 27
Shane Travis Duncan, 26, and Sydney Rose Omaits, 27
Kylie Ann Emig, 24, and Bryan Patrick Whiteford, 24
Joshua Edward Finley, 27, and Lauren Leeann Slick, 26
Danielle Fogel, 52, and Richard Jesse McCune, 59
Brandi Lynn Frengel, 37, and Thomas Scott Lynch, 41
Benjamin A. Hostetler, 55, and Melinda Doreen Mitchell, 53
Justin Christopher McConnell, 28, and Malea Christine Tress, 25
Aryana Joylyn Mickley, 28, and Seth Jarrett Randolph, 28
Danielle Elizabeth Moffatt, 27, and Ryan William Tanner, 31
Madison Jannelle Mone, 21, and Kyle Roxberry, 22
Shayla Jean Polite, 26, and Chad Michael Reed, 30
William Porter, 60, and Linda Punneo, 63
Divorces
Justin M. Umbs, 34, of New Castle, from Casey A. Umbs, 32, of New Castle. They were married May 26, 2018.
