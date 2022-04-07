Birth
To Joseph Fulmer and and Sarah Medfisch, a son on April 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Identity theft. A Hickory Township resident reported that she received a letter a month ago from the unemployment office, denying her unemployment benefits. The woman reported to a fraud hotline that she had not filed for benefits in 60 years. She told police she then received a letter last week advising that she was approved for the benefits, according to a police report. The police said they are investigating the complaint.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with disposal of rubbish.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniel Scott Coliny, of New Castle, harassment.
•Michael Stull, 38, of Pulaski, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•William R. Suszynski Jr., 48, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ann Marie Torres, 30, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood city police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Dustie Rae White, 30, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Donald Ray Frelin, 32, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard W. Dallacroce, 71, of Hermitage, charged by state police with 11 counts of habitual offender and one count each of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to use safety belt, refusing inspection and obstructed window.
•Greg Summerville, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Jonathan David Carr, 31, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
•Elizabeth Rebecca Carr, 31, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Randi Y. Nelson, 48, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving with license suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Clinton Lee Egbert, 58, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with impersonating a public servant.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Paul D. Lauderbaugh, 44, of New Castle, nuisance property.
•Mark A. Melillo, 63, of New Castle, anti-littering/private property.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jennifer Lynn Critchlow, 32, of New Castle, dog bites/confine and isolation, unlawful confinement and control and disorderly house.
•Marjorie A. Burge, 56, of New Castle, failure to apply for dog license, vaccination against rabies required and confinement and control.
Marriage Licenses
Emily J. Disher and Seth D. Klar
Ryan Thomas Gerhart and Leanne Destiny Hyatt
Nicole Lee Helmuth and Harley Miller
Barry Kracke Jr. and Brittany Alexis Mosher
Divorces
Joseph C. Mills, 44, of New Castle, from Gina Mills, 43, of Erie. They were married July 4, 2000.
