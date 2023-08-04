Correction
Local. There are three four-year seats on New Castle’s city council up for election in November. That number was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Malayka Demone James-Masters, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
Lawrence County District Attorney’s office charged the following:
•Reena L. Jones, 52, of Koppel, three violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
•Trayshawn Isaac Johnson-Meyers, 19, of Detroit, for three violations of the Controlled Substances Act and three charges of possession of a prohibited firearm.
•Jeremiah Lamar Gregory Aly, 21, of Detroit, three violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Thomas Allen Reed, 36, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Carl William Penwell, 23, of New Castle, two theft charges and receiving stolen property.
•Robert Emmanuel Schatzman Jr., 18, of McKees Rocks, three DUI charges.
•Eugene Yarnell Frazier, 39, of New Castle, child endangerment, reckless endangerment, five DUI-related charges, disorderly conduct and seven other traffic-related summaries.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Aaron Patrick Carlson, 49, of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Neshannock police charged the following:
•William E. Reddick, 81, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and two counts of resisting arrest.
•Marissa Marie Malloy, 25, of Sharon, making a materially false statement and making a false statement under penalty.
