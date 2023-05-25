Corrections
•Local. The Memorial Day service at the Lawrence County courthouse will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. The date was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
•Local. Ashley Cwynar is the valedictorian for the class of 2023 for the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. The name was incorrectly identified in a previous edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Gabrielle McCloskey, 22, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Joshua Kevin Razo, 24, of New Castle, criminal mischief — damage property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Harry Myers, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brian Joel Segers, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Karissa Renee Blake, 31, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with DUI.
