Birth
To Corey Catarelli and Jenniemay Vanderhoff, a daughter on Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
Crash. A truck driven by Brady Jones, 33, of Grove City, was traveling east on Big Run Road in Slippery Rock Township when it collided with the pole at the intersection with Frewmill Road around 12:43 a.m. After hitting the pole, the Toyota Tundra came to rest on an embankment. The Toyota was towed from the scene while Jones was transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson for suspected minor injuries.
