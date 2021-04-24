Births
To Carl Schuster and Brianna Montgomery, a daughter on April 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Andrew and Ashley Artman, a daughter on April 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devonti M. Fish, 28, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and harassment.
•Benjamin Frank Jones III, 41, of New Castle, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment.
•Dominique Lee Williams Sr., 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Andrew Leon Mercado, 33, of Koppel, charged by state police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•James C. Preston, 18, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at red signal and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
