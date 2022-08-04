Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Ralph W. Kaufman, 66, of New Wilmington was northbound on Route 168 in Hickory Township at 11:44 a.m. July 20 when his 2010 Kia Forte drifted off the east side of the road and into a ditch, causing minor damage. Neither Kaufman nor a passenger, Crystal A. Moyer, 47, of New Castle, were injured.
•Accident. Police said Tonya L. Hansen, 49, of Slippery Rock was westbound on Route 208 in Wilmington Township at 8:43 a.m. July 2 when a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Amber D. Walker, 41, of New Castle, pulled from a stop sign on Old Mercer Road and collided with Hansen’s 2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek. Police said Hansen sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported. Walker was not injured.
District judge
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Mark A. Melillo, 63, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Robert Lee Miller, 77, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
Kylie Nicole Habib, 24, of New Castle, anti-littering/private property.
•Christopher E. Sipe, 56, of New Castle, property maintenance/motor vehicles.
•Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Madeleine Matta, 73, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Danika N. Fischer, 33, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Ernest B. Chapman, 38, of New Castle, disorderly house.
