Births
To Alyssah Williamson of Lowellville, Ohio, and Anthony Aeschbacher of New Castle, a son on Feb. 12, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
Burglary. Someone broke into a house in the 900 block of Harrison Street on the city’s East Side and stole copper pipe and the boiler system. The incident was reported on Feb. 7.
Burglary. A 1994 Yamaha Blaster ATV was reported stolen from a shed in the 500 block of Sumner Avenue. The lock on the shed had been cut off, police said. The incident was reported Feb. 7.
Police said two teens are to be charged after the principal at Lawrence County Career and Technical Center reported they were caught at the school with marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 24.
STATE
Assault. State police have arrested Kenneth Borer, 33, of Enon Valley, following a domestic incident around 11:35 a.m. Saturday at a residence on State Line Road. Police said Borer reportedly threatened a woman with a gun and punched her in the face multiple times. After a standoff with the police, Borer existed the house and was arrested. He is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned him and lodged him the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cecelia E. Adler, 43, of Enon Valley, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps/assistance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brett D. Klingensmith, 42, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Messaiha Janee Brewer, 28, of New Castle, terroristic threats, bomb threats, harass-ment, defiant trespass, careless driving, reckless driving and two counts of disorderly conduct.
•Dondi Lawson, 29, of New Castle, harassment.
•Patrick Sean Sutton, 55, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kenneth Michael Borer, 33, of Geneva, Ohio, charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Steven Edward Barr Jr., 36, of Ellwood City, strangulation and simple assault.
•Tyler J. Frank, 38, of Elwood City, criminal mischief, harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•David Prokovich, 52, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Cesar Garacia, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Ben Davis Tolbert Jr., 53, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Amber Irene Moorehouse, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Matthew Fehling, 38, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mikayla Ivory Rose Morgan, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Casper D. Mio Thomas, 47, of Pulaski, charged by state police with harassment.
