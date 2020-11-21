LB. "Len" Polansky Jr. of 158 Annette Drive, New Castle, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born in New Castle, he was a son of Len B. Polansky Sr., and Thelma R. Mills, Polansky. LB. was employed as a route manager with Orkin Pest Control in Worthington, Ohio, until his retirem…