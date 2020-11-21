Police
STATE
•Accident. Taylor M. Murphy, 28, of Edinburg was traveling south on Evergreen Road around 4:45 a.m. Thursday when a deer ran in front of her car. As she tried to avoid it, her car went off the road and hit a mailbox and a tree, police reported. Her car was towed. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Richard Robert Robinson, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
•Aleah Klingensmith, 22, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with intimidate witness/victim.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Daniel M. Norton, 34, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Shyenne Daysha Goode, 21, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
•Erik Glen Francis, 46, of New Castle, retail theft.
