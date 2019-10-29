Corrections
Local. Trick or treat night in Neshannock Township is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The day was incorrect in a story in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Issac Bohand Anderson, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tyler Karenbauer, 20, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brittany Flory, 30, of New Castle, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Miranda Flak, 27, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Municipal health violations charged the following:
•Raymond Ornelas, 60, of Butler, mechanical appliances violation, smoke alarms violation and means of egress violation.
•Jay Wesley Cox, 37, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds/grass.
•James Kaplin, 86, of New Castle, exterior paint violation and exterior walls violation.
•Marblehead Group Inc., of New Castle, sidewalks and driveways violation and accessory structures violation.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Brian Martin, 56, of New Castle, heat supply violation and electric wiring violation.
•Michael A. George, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•JD Realty Trust, of New Castle, vacant land and structures violation, demolish rear porch and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Korey Jennings, of Youngstown, Ohio, exterior walls violation, doors violation, window, skylight and door frames violation, gutters and downspouts violation, stairs and walking surfaces violation, handrails and guards violation and failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Elizabeth Long, of New Castle, upholstered furniture and mattresses in yard prohibited.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Richard Allen Miller Jr., 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and failure to stop at red signal.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•David Alexander McDowell, 39, of Edinburg, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, criminal attempt-aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, accident involving death or personal injury, failure to notify police of accident/injury or death, failure to stop and give information or render aid, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Christopher A. Horton, 35, of Cleveland, Ohio, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Eddie James Johnson, 45, of Detroit, Mich., two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Jessica Irene Gravatt, 21, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of duty of driver in emergency response areas, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Leigha Marie Clark, 24, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.