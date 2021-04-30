Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said a Ford F-350 driven by Earl J. Bobbert, 63, was northbound on Old Ash Road in Washington Township around 7:30 a.m. Friday when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck continued north off the road and hit a metal box container. Bobbert was not injured. Police said he will be cited for a lane violation.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Patrick Sean Pringle, 54, of Butler, driving under the influence.
•Kayla Marie Lutton, 31, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of violation of period requiring lighted lamps and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jessica Kline, 43, of Ellwood City, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Mark A. Haney, 39, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged:
•Ashley Nicole Wilcox, 26, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, failure to keep right and disregarding traffic lane.
•Tyrique Joel Johnson, 22, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving and depositing waste on highway.
•Veronica L. Passerrello, 54, of West Pittsburg, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use safety belt, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Jordan L. Agnello, 30, of New Castle, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Barbara Ann Porschien, 58, of New Galilee, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged:
•Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 39, of New Castle, five counts of disregarding traffic lane, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of not using low beam and one count each of no rear lights, driving too slow for conditions and careless driving.
•Elijah Mikal Williams, 27, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle, failure to use safety belt, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance and reckless driving.
•Charlene Leann Janke, 35, of Slippery Rock, five counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kristina Marie Parshall, 31, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jeffrey Michael Exline, 31, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with transport, sale, distributing game/wildlife. State police charged the following:
•Daniel Lee Reid, 31, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and disregarding traffic lane.
•Robert Defoor, 33, of Warren, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence.
