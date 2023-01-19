District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Donald William Brown, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:43 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.