District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roland Daniel Clark, 25, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, harassment and air rifles and BB guns prohibited.
•Ryan Troutman, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Teresa Lee Wright, 48, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Zane Reza Fustos, 31, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tomasz L. Kedzierski, 39, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts each of burglary and theft by unlawful taking and one count of criminal trespass.
•Mark Jason Butler, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly house.
•Isiah Thompson, 22, of Pittsburgh, charged by Moraine State Park with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul S. McHugh, 37, of Salem, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Samuel Frank Bielak, 21, of New Castle, charged by state police with twenty-two counts of child pornography, seven counts of dissemination of photo/film child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kylie Nicole Habib, 23, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with anti-littering/private property.
