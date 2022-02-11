District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cameron James Hooks, 18, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Octavious Eugene Clark, 33, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Maurice Carter, 64, of New Castle, harassment.
•Kelsey Myers, 25, of Butler, harassment.
•Kristin K. Docchio, of New Castle, harassment.
•Ronald J. Safranic, 56, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•E and J Endeavors Limited, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Ashlee Lynn Clark, of Erie, motor vehicles.
The New Castle Area School District charged the following:
•Mary Cole, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements-child under 15 years of age.
•Sabrina Taylor, 48, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements-child under 15 years of age.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•John William Wiley, 66, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•William R. Wiley, 91, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Walter A. Williams Jr., 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right and depositing waste on highway.
•Marquis Dashawn Gervin, 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, marijuana-small amount for personal use, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, duty of driver in emergency response areas and driving without a license.
Marriage licenses
Angela Marie Berger, 39, and Daniel Eli Patxot, 38
Amber Fuller, 24, and Dillin Lauderbaugh, 26
Justin Scott Jenista, 32, and Danielle Kennedy, 34
Stacy Denise Ryan, 34, and Jason Derrick Williams, 43
