Police
STATE
•Theft. An orange Yamaha Raptor 660 all-terrain vehicle with black and white hand guards was reported stolen from the back of a truck overnight Friday to Saturday while it was parked outside of a house in the 2500 block of Enon Road in North Beaver Township.
•Theft. Someone stole items from a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Route 208 in Wilmington Township around 3 a.m. Monday. Police are advising residents that if their vehicles are parked outside, the doors should be locked.
District judge
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Wickline, 30, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.