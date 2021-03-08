Police
STATE
•Accident. Police reported that a Saturn SL driven by Danielle Dull, 51, of Ellwood City crashed on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township and struck a Verizon Wireless powerbox and then a ditch before rolling over around 8:48 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported and Dull was charged.
