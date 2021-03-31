Correction
•Living Here. Holy Spirit Parish has concluded its Lenten fish dinners. A calendar item in Tuesday’s edition indicated they would be held Friday.
Birth
To Krisean James Pumphrey and Harley Marie Barnwell of New Castle, a son on March 29, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Adrianna Lorraine King, 22, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Alyssa Marie Herman, 30, of New Castle, conspiracy-identification theft, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-access device fraud and conspiracy-receiving stolen property.
•Justin Eric Gates, 32, of New Castle, conspiracy-identification theft, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-access device fraud, conspiracy-receiving stolen property, forgery and intimidating witness/victim.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Lamar Jerome Phillips, 43, of Penn Hills, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
•Thomas Andrew Corwin, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tonya Lynn Hellon, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Union Area School District with 31 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 50, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•John W. Booker, 66, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, no rear lights and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Dana W. Bobbert, 76, of New Castle, harassment.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Charlene Davis, 35, of New Castle, robbery, conspiracy-robbery, simple assault theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Benjamin Martinez, 51, of New Castle, robbery, conspiracy-robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Kathy Jo Brommer, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
The Shenango Area School District charged the following:
•Brian Mayberry, of Wampum, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Amy Mayberry, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Pulaski Township police charged the following:
•Perry Mason George, 59, of Pulaski, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Leroy Anthony Mason, 58, of Pulaski, disorderly conduct.
•Fred M. Lombardo, 79, of Pulaski, disorderly conduct.
