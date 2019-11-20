District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michelle Cherrier, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Destini D. Kelly, 25, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Nicholas Melvin Vernon, 53, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Davon Johnson, 21, of New Castle, harassment.
•Marissa A, Kefer, 32, of New Castle, forgery, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft of property lost by mistake.
•Kevin Ebanks, 27, of Canton, Ohio, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Cheryl McClaren, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Ralph Calhoun, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Maryanne Kirkwood, of New Castle, two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Cindy L. Cimperman, of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Vakia Armstrong, of New Castle, duty to register residential rental property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Lucas Jon McKim, 38, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and failure to keep right.
•Christopher Michael Mangelli, 35, of Kopple, forgery, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime.
•Seth Gregory Bingle, 36, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Alissa M. Murray, 28, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with unauthorized school bus entry, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Common pleas
DOMINICK MOTTO
Ronald Adams II — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. Court costs and fees were not available.
Antwon Wise — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of six months with 4 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $828.35, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $250.21.
Lisa Wright — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for one year, to be subject to electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,965.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $52.21.
Brandy Bartley — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 12 months with 292 days served. Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-retail theft, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $591.25 and restitution of $250.
Brandy Bartley — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 12 months with 292 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $850.25.
Brandy Bartley — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 74 days to a maximum of 12 months with 74 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75 and restitution of $338.39.
Brandy Bartley — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 54 days to a maximum of 12 months with 54 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75, and restitution of $20.
Brandy Bartley — Following a guilty plea to promoting prostitution, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,357.69.
Continuances: Connie Lauderbaugh, Nathan Smith, John Jacobs, James Mayberry, Timothy Adams.
J. CRAIG COX
John Corbin — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privilges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,663.75, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $182.01.
Joshua Hutchinson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for 60 days, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,240.25 and fines of $800.
Nathan Newell — Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for 60 days, to be subject to house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,154.75 and fines of $500.
Dennis Shrecengost — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 days to a maximum of 12 months with 9 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for 60 days with 9 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,000.55, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $16.37.
Joyce Jarrett-Cribbs — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $6,712.25, fines of $2,500 and restitution of $261.
Jamal Hopkins — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, to be subject to electronic monitoring for 7 days while on house arrest. Following a guilty plea to possession of a small amount/distribute, not sell, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,407.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $355.50.
John Sipe — Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol level is 0.02 percent or greater, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for 90 days, to be subject to electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,192.75 and fines of $1,750.
Thomas Grannis — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of one year with 15 days served. He was also sentenced to probation for one year and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,417.75.
Asia Lawson — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $672.25 and fines of $200.
Robert McCarter — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for 60 days, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,207.75 and fines of $800.
Continuances-Teresa Balog, Jason Bowdry, Miranda Flak, Ronald Bogolea, Luis Nunez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.