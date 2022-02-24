District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Katie Lynn Stoner, 30, of New Castle, conspiracy-burglary, theft by unlawful taking receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
•Robert Jacob Anthony Moore, 24, of New Castle, conspiracy-burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
•James Michael Campbell, 38, of Bessemer, two counts of criminal conspiracy engaging-burglary, and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
•Kobe Allan Artis, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Danny Carbone, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of garbage.
•Louis M. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, four counts each of sanitation-exterior property areas, motor vehicles and storage areas.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Helena Marie Jones, 39, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with hindering apprehension/prosecution, giving false identification to a law officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing the administration of law/other government functions.
•Jamar J. Molina-Morales, 26, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Dillon Bruce Griffith, 23, of New Wilmington, three counts of driving under the influence.
•Samuel David Brown, 27, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving without a license and period for requiring lighted lamps.
•Anthony M. Sobecki, 40, of Chardon, Ohio, retail theft.
Marriage licenses
Samuel Vincent Arcuri, 62, and Stacey Lee Cotelesse, 60
Moneca S. Aroraa, 42, and Dean Joseph Pomerico, 37
Gary Ralph Barr, 77, and Linda Jean Burns, 78
Francesca Teresa Butchelle, 23, and Nicholas Tyler Smock, 23
Sarah Kathryn Fowler, 43, and Shawn Razo, 44
Tammy Sue Hawrylak, 51, and Christian Michael Kramer, 46
Joey Manion Pletz, 21, and Christian Robert Seinkner, 21
Sarah Elizabeth Shacklette, 25, and Martin Paul Tedrow III, 27
Tierria Leslie Thomas, 29, and Jonathan Kijuan Valentin, 29
Divorces
Tara Oliva, 29, of New Castle, from Anthony Oliva, 30, of Grove City. They were married July 18, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.