District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Andrae Lamont Jackson, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with contraband/controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David John Torhan, 46, of Monaca, charged by state police with criminal trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Eric S. Miller, 41, of Findley, Ohio, charged by state police with bad checks.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Norman Scott Dugan, 64, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
