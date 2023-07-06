Police
•Theft. Police at 8:30 p.m. Saturday responded to a home on Portersville Road, Perry Township, for a reported theft. The apparent 74-year-old female victim told police in the last two weeks there were multiple withdrawals and transfers from her bank account.
•Crash. Leanne Grice, 46, of Hermitage, was taken to Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after the vehicle she was driving hit an embankment and rolled three times, landing on its wheels after driving eastbound on Interstate 376 in Shenango Township.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Courtney Ann Marie Scott, 31, of Clarion, two counts of contraband and possession of a contraband substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Devin Delan King, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James John Matotek, 64, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with DUI.
•Rolando Salas Sales-Mendez, 46, of Blairsville, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union police charged the following:
•James Brian Hooks, 55, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving and three counts of causing an accident that damaged an unattended vehicle or property.
•Isaac Abraham Ryhal, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Daniel Warren Frey, 43, of Slippery Rock Township, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Marlin Andrew Ostrom, 29, of Ellwood City, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Allyson Patricia Miller, 27, of Edinburg, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Raymond H. Zwibel, 51, of Scottdale, Pennsylvania., false identification to a law enforcement officer.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Bernard Allen Bobosky, 49, of New Castle, DUI.
