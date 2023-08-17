District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Logan Anthony Eversole, 19, of Ellwood City, conspiracy — carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard Brian Lumley Jr., 20, of Ellwood City, conspiracy — carrying a firearm without a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gloria Lee Emmett, 39, of Sharon, charged by state police with DUI, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Krista Leann Talley, 43, of Volant, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.