Birth
To Joshua and Whitney Richards, a son on May 4, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Police reported that a vehicle was struck by a bullet while parked on Brownhome Road in Scott Township, between April 16 and 19.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Catera Shavonna Brown-Dean, 23, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and criminal attempt-theft by deception-false impression.
Michael Willis Dison, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with indecent assault-person unconscious and indecent assault-without consent of other.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Bradley Steven Ward, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with defiant trespass and criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Jacob Charles Anderson, 20, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault and harassment.
John Hardy, 18, of Wampum, charged by the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center with use of tobacco by pupil in school building prohibited.
