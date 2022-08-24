District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kasey Lee Moore, 41, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment
•Dakotah Myers, 31, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia
•Christopher J. Fornataro, 51, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT JR.
Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County, charged the following:
•Dane Altman, 38, of New Castle, DUI
•Matthew Ryan Wisnewski, 42, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct
•Spencer Lee McCosby, 29, of New Castle, DUI
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•George Vanasky of New Castle, charged by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement with application dog license/fees and penalties and confinement and control
•William Ko Gillespie, 64, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County, with harassment
•Zachary Lee Patrick, 32, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Timothy Scott Rice, 21, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
•Daniel Warren Frey, 42, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault and harassment.
Marriage licenses
Brian Joseph Averi and Mary Dowell Stillman
Nichalle Berie and Gregory Stewart
Taylor Marie Biddle and Hunter Garrett Miller
Zackery John Brown and Shayna Marie Marino
Nicholas Samuel Buckley and Jessica Marie May
Steven Bernard Bumbarger and Joshua David Carbone
Brandon Marquis Burley and Alissa Marie Reno
Dominque Lashee Burley and James Joseph Napier III
Jackilyn Marie Butera and Alan James Caldwell
Nicole Marie Carusone and Dylan Main
Cornell Charles Jr. and Skylar Thompson
Katlin Joan Christy and Jeremy Rosado
Kaylie Cullison and James LoFaso
Geena Maria DeCaria and Domenic Francesco Guerrini
Logan James DeLuca and Emily Elizabeth George
Michael Anthony DeSantis and Amy Nicole Marino
Jay Howard Estermyer Jr. and Samantha Jean Melvin
Stephanie Elizabeth Fazio and Ryan Andrew Hicks
Rodney Wayne Fennick and Carol Diane Peters
Courtney Taylor Fontana and Matthew James McKibben
Jordi Elizabeth Gealy and Andrew Mark Palmer
Mark Edward Hall and Aunika Meagan Ketterer
Arthur Gene Hammond and Kathleen Must
Ashley Rose Hautala and Ryan Lee Pistachio
Chelsea Renee Hill and Joshuan Matthew Short
Sheri Lyn Hoellein and Gregory Lopuchovsky
Sasha Renee Johnston and Bryce Scott Meiners
Brittany Mae Kelosky and Steven James Reeher
Christina Rose Klein and Eric John Moscipan
Jennifer Ann Krueger and Chadd William Quimby
Stephanie Michelle Martin and Joshua Michael Smith
Anthony Jacob Mazzant and Tiffany Megan Zook
Mary Katherine McDeavitt and Joshua Scott Minner
Edwin Lawrence Moore Jr. and Marilyn Jean Tacconi
Valerie Ann Pavelko and Jeffrey Shaun Peoples
Dorothy Rowe and Daniel Simko
Divorces
Renee L. Benincase Holsapfel, 37, of New Castle from Anton L. Holsapfel, 43, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 31, 2009.
Shawna Biddle Kirkwood, 46, of New Castle from John Kirkwood Jr., 55, of Wampum. They were married Aug. 9, 1997.
Jacob W. Lemons, 24, of Volant from Rebecca Sorrell Lemons, 22, of Butler. They were married Feb. 3, 2018.
