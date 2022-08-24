District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Kasey Lee Moore, 41, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment

•Dakotah Myers, 31, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia

•Christopher J. Fornataro, 51, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT JR.

Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County, charged the following:

•Dane Altman, 38, of New Castle, DUI

•Matthew Ryan Wisnewski, 42, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct

•Spencer Lee McCosby, 29, of New Castle, DUI

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•George Vanasky of New Castle, charged by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement with application dog license/fees and penalties and confinement and control

•William Ko Gillespie, 64, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County, with harassment

•Zachary Lee Patrick, 32, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.

•Timothy Scott Rice, 21, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with fleeing/attempting to elude officer.

•Daniel Warren Frey, 42, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault and harassment.

Marriage licenses

Brian Joseph Averi and Mary Dowell Stillman

Nichalle Berie and Gregory Stewart

Taylor Marie Biddle and Hunter Garrett Miller

Zackery John Brown and Shayna Marie Marino

Nicholas Samuel Buckley and Jessica Marie May

Steven Bernard Bumbarger and Joshua David Carbone

Brandon Marquis Burley and Alissa Marie Reno

Dominque Lashee Burley and James Joseph Napier III

Jackilyn Marie Butera and Alan James Caldwell

Nicole Marie Carusone and Dylan Main

Cornell Charles Jr. and Skylar Thompson

Katlin Joan Christy and Jeremy Rosado

Kaylie Cullison and James LoFaso

Geena Maria DeCaria and Domenic Francesco Guerrini

Logan James DeLuca and Emily Elizabeth George

Michael Anthony DeSantis and Amy Nicole Marino

Jay Howard Estermyer Jr. and Samantha Jean Melvin

Stephanie Elizabeth Fazio and Ryan Andrew Hicks

Rodney Wayne Fennick and Carol Diane Peters

Courtney Taylor Fontana and Matthew James McKibben

Jordi Elizabeth Gealy and Andrew Mark Palmer

Mark Edward Hall and Aunika Meagan Ketterer

Arthur Gene Hammond and Kathleen Must

Ashley Rose Hautala and Ryan Lee Pistachio

Chelsea Renee Hill and Joshuan Matthew Short

Sheri Lyn Hoellein and Gregory Lopuchovsky

Sasha Renee Johnston and Bryce Scott Meiners

Brittany Mae Kelosky and Steven James Reeher

Christina Rose Klein and Eric John Moscipan

Jennifer Ann Krueger and Chadd William Quimby

Stephanie Michelle Martin and Joshua Michael Smith

Anthony Jacob Mazzant and Tiffany Megan Zook

Mary Katherine McDeavitt and Joshua Scott Minner

Edwin Lawrence Moore Jr. and Marilyn Jean Tacconi

Valerie Ann Pavelko and Jeffrey Shaun Peoples

Dorothy Rowe and Daniel Simko

Divorces

Renee L. Benincase Holsapfel, 37, of New Castle from Anton L. Holsapfel, 43, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 31, 2009.

Shawna Biddle Kirkwood, 46, of New Castle from John Kirkwood Jr., 55, of Wampum. They were married Aug. 9, 1997.

Jacob W. Lemons, 24, of Volant from Rebecca Sorrell Lemons, 22, of Butler. They were married Feb. 3, 2018.

