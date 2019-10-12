Births
•To Austin Anthony Chin and Gianna Marie Serignese of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 9, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Patrick James Rodgers, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James Gregory Locke, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon Michael Carter, 40, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
