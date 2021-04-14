Birth
To Brian Clarence Norris Jr. of Farrell and Jennifer Marie Betz of New Castle, a daughter on April 12, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone entered an unlocked shed in the 1100 block of Van Gorder Mill Road in Perry Township between April 5 and Saturday and stole an Ozark 6- to 10-person tent with LED lights on the inside.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Corbin Blake Partin, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ryan David Wingerson, 30, of Glenshaw, charged by Moraine State Park with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•James Leland Johnson, 42, of Pulaski, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Mines and Meadows, of New Beaver Borough, control of alarm devices and automatic dialing devices/false alarms.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Anthony Melmeci, 28, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with communications with 9-1-1 and defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kevin M. Gardner II, 21, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
