Births
To William and Jennifer Garella of Slippery Rock, a son on June 4, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To David and Mallory Samsa of New Castle, a daughter on June 3, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone broke into a home in the 1400 block of Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township. The burglary was reported around 1 p.m. June 2. A neighbor told police she was taking care of dogs at the house and entered to find it had been ransacked. At least one arrest was made in the incident, which remains under investigation.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Debbie Mock, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law with operating a kennel without a license.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•NGP PAL, LLC, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage and weeds.
•Brian D. Mayle, 53, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage.
•Sara T. Beatrice, of Brandford, CT, rubbish and garbage.
•Garnaco Property Holdings, LLC, of Ellwood City, weeds.
•Mocal Rentals, LLC, of Ellwood City, weeds.
•Keith Lawrence, of Brandford, CT, rubbish and garbage.
•Holly Hutchison, of Bracketville, TX, accessory structures and rubbish and garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•George M. Stevenish, 32, of Edinburg, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance.
•Allen James Stockman, 31, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft.
•Michelle R. Jackson, 28, of New Castle, retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kevin Scott Wooldridge, 51, of New Castle, charged by state police with five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, careless driving and improper sunscreening.
•Lori Petronelis, 55, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law with vaccination against rabies required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.