District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Octavius Eugene Clark, 34, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Matthew Rodgers, 18, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
•Ward Wellington Wise, 33, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and five traffic-related summaries.
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Vanee Kamara, 34, of Philadelphia, charged by state police and other law enforcement agencies with a violation of the Controlled Substances Act, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Patrick Quear, 29, of New Castle, charged by Union police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and four traffic-related summaries.
•Juan Miguel Vargas Chacon, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police and other law enforcement agencies with possession of a contraband substance, small amount of marijuana possession, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and having no rear lights.
