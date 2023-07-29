Police
STATE
•Found property. Police found a black and blue-colored backpack containing various items at 1:10 p.m. Thursday along the Spring Avenue Extension in Wayne Township. To claim, call (724) 598-2211.
•Theft. On Monday, police were calling to investigate a theft at 3238 Route 208 in Wilmington Township, in which someone cut the lock off of a Shields Asphalt Paving trailer and stole several paving items from inside. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211.
•Theft. Police are investigating a theft that took place between July 11 and July 22 at 350 Sylvania Road, in which someone entered a red van and a carport and stole several Milwaukee power tools, which included batteries, charges, a radio and a Predator Generator, all valued at $3,478. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Joseph Lincoln Larry, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.
