Accident. Police reported that a Hyundai Sonata driven by Amber Cribbs, 37, of New Castle crashed off of Wampum-Rock Point Road in Wayne Township near a railroad bed, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. Police said charges are pending against Cribbs. 

Marriage licenses

Charles Gregory Algiers II and Lisa Jean Novobilski

Crystal Elizabeth Anney and Randy Lynn Mitchell

Kylie Christine Boone and Daniel Edward Freed

Donna Jean Boyer and Earl Martin Hougue Jr.

Joyce Leigh Breckenridge and Albert Joseph Feher

Lynnette Isabelle Bromley and Brian Bruce Wheeler

Dawnelle Nicole Bucceri and Donnell Sherron Washington Sr.

Maressa Rae Delisio and Nicholas N. Valentino

Kevin James Dunlap and Kimberlee Joy Kaercher

Jorden Alexander Finch and Alexandra Kathryn Kropff

Robert William Killmer and Holly Jean Reed

Douglas Martin Kroll and Michelle Elizabeth Nejak

Russell A. Young and Kathleen E. Zuschlag

Antonio Demetrius Ford Sr. and Maram Wajeb Saada

Darion A. Gatto and Brooklyn Marie Miller

Monica Rasgo-Rodriguez and Jeffrey Urban

Kelsey Latice Robinson and Matthew David Smith

Divorces

Donald R. Kemerer, of New Castle, and Renee R. Kemerer, of New Castle. They were married July 4, 1981.

Janice L. Shaffer, 32, of New Castle, from Nicholas W. Shaffer, 37, of New Castle. They were married Feb. 28, 2009. 

