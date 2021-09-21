Correction
•Local. The photos that appeared Saturday with a story on the 2021 United Way Day of Caring were actually from the 2019 event.
Births
To Ashley Nicole Eckart of Volant and Tyler James Fulton of Volant, a son on Sept. 18, 2021 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Carly and Lee Anderson of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 16, 2021, at UPMC Horizon.
Police
STATE
•Identity theft. Three women report that someone had opened an unemployment claim in their names. They included a 28-year-old Scott Township woman, 1 62-year-old Little Beaver Township woman and a 57-year-old Wilmington Township woman.
•Criminal mischief. Two unknown individuals sprayed paint onto a security camera and a shed at an Old Enon Road, Little Beaver Township, residence early Monday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Louis Thomas, 54, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with four counts of motor vehicles and three counts each of sanitation-exterior property areas and storage areas.
New Castle police charged:
•Robert Jon Hamilton, 41, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Allen Williams, 23, of New Castle, three counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, terroristic threats, marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a controlled substance and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Michael Thomas Forbes, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Vince E. Probst, 25, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Danielle Braden, 27, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Chris P. Miller, 45, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Christina Dawn Baxter, 45, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and turning movements and required signals and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Thomas Shanor, of Wampum, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Thomas Grannis, 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Jennifer Danielle Greco, 43, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.