Births
To Timothy Allen Tuite and Erika Danielle Burk of New Castle, a son on April 19, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To David Ross and Theaphany Bloom of Farrell, a daughter on April 18, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Arrest. A man wanted by the courts on a bench warrant for drug charges was arrested by state police on Wednesday at his home. Police reported that Lindner had a controlled substance in his possession when the arrest was made, and additional charges are pending. He is in the Lawrence County jail.
•Accident. Samantha M. Pinkle, 23, of Wampum, was driving north on Old Route 18 in New Beaver Borough around 5:42 a.m. April 6 when her Honda Civic went off the road and hit a gas meter, traveled into a yard and struck a house. Pinkle was not injured. She is to be cited for a lane violation, police said.
•Accident. Diondre Q. Calhoun, 28, of Campbell, Ohio, was driving west on Route 422 in Mahoning Township around 5:18 ap.m. April 3 when his Chevrolet Tahoe swerved to miss a deer and he crashed into an embankment. The vehicle then rolled once and landed on its tires. Calhoun was not injured. Police said he will be cited for driving without a license.
•Accident. A General Motors Terrain driven by Christine M. Guerrini, 52, of Ellwood City, was norhtbound on Route 956 in Wilmington Township around 5:40 p.m. Monday when her front tire manfunctioned and the vehicle went off the road. It struck a fence post, then hit a tree. Police said Guerrini sustained a suspected minor injury, and her passenger escaped injury.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Charles Edward McDowell, 38, of Edinburg, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of improper display of plate, failure to use safety belt, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Gerald Matthew Spangler, 32, of Pittsburgh, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Emma A. Bencze, 35, of Pittsburgh, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffrey Scott Burnett, 59, of New Castle, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, no rear lights, driving without a license and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Jasmine Donnell, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Douglas John McDaniel, 42, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
The Wilmington Area School District charged the following:
•Jessica Robinson, 15, of West Middlesex, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jamie Cullen, of New Wilmington, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Marriage Licenses
Allyson Marie Allwine and Marc Edward Curiale
William Edward Balin and Bonita Lynn Wadding
Kimberly Kleck Barthomen and Douglas Adam Hill
John Albert Carnahan and Roberta Danielle Greening
John Henry Carpenter V and Denise Marlow
Ashlyn Noelle Carzoo and Jordan Eric Lemanski
Steven R. Chiaverini and Traci Elizabeth Degarmo
Rachel Elizabeth Crasilli and Kody David Smith
Makeya Shafawn Crosby and Eric Allen Weller
Brandon Lee Cumberledge and Jocelyn Elaine Kelly
Shannon Nicole Hall and Michael Steven Striegel
Tina Marie Heckathorne and Corey James McVicker
Jennifer Dawn Kramer and Amarjeet Singh
Scott Matthew Lewis and Samantha Jo Morgan
John Michael Makar and Amy Lynn Murdock
Joshua Scott McCoy and Sydney Elizabeth Roach
Donald McFarland and Alexis Popovic
Douglas Edward Miller Jr. and Jada Dianne Wallace
Shanda Litia Osteen and Herman Calvin Stephens Jr.
David Jacob Plott and Becca Darlene Taylor
Suzanna Marie Scurlock and Dwight David Short Jr.
Kody David Smith and Rachel Elizabeth Crasilli
Divorces
Sharon F. Williams, 49, of Ellwood City, from Floyd R. Williams, 50, of Ellwood City. They were married April 20, 1991.
