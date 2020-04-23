Birth
To James A. Panella and Jennie Morris of New Castle, a son on April 19, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sean William Runyon, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
•Eugene J. Buckley, 36, of New Castle, theft by deception, deceptive business practices and receiving stolen property.
•Jeremy Dalton Grimes, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Jonathan William Turner, 25, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Roy S. Mazzarini, 59, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Valerie Denise Owens, 63, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
