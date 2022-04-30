District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Allen Jerome Supples, 58, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert J. Tanner, 58, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with duty to register residential rental property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ward Wellington Wise, 31, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kevin James Ivany, 19, of Malden, Massachusetts, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
