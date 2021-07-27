District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Union Township police have charged the following people:
•Porsha Lynn Moss, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
•David William Gamble, 26, of East Palestine, Ohio, defiant trespass.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roy Maurice Robinson, 54, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Tyra Tasha Griffin, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ronald D. McFall, 57, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Ryan Scott Johnston, 26, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Trevor Lee Stubbs, 20, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•James Anthony Barge, 21, of Elwood City, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Christopher W. Rodgers, 40, of Volant, charged by state police with disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.
•David Joseph Gipson, 31, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.