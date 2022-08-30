Police
STATE
•Accident. Rachel A. Campitell, 24, of Windber was southbound on Route 158 in Wilmington Township at 7:14 a.m. Friday when she lost control of her 2010 Toyota Rav4 as she was attempting to buckle her seatbelt. Her vehicle left the road and struck a brick mailbox. Campitell was not injured, but her vehicle had to be towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Skie Locke, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy/receiving stolen property
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Enoch Zechariah Morris, 22, of Beaver Falls, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Jolene L. Schirra, 36, of Slippery Rock, illegal operation of a vehicle without an ignition lock
•Chase Christopher Park, 24, of New Castle, marijuana/small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia
•Keshawn Christofferson-Gatto, 21, of Ellwood City, statutory sexual assault 4-8 years old, corruption of minors
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tashan Keith Jnes, 31, of Union, New Jersey, charged by Union Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
