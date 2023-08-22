District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Scott Allen Keller, 31, of New Castle, theft and receiving stolen property.
•Larry Edward Rape, 69, of New Castle, DUI, driving with a suspended license after failure to not get a chemical test, driving while BAC is .02 or greater with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license, driving without a license and two other traffic-related summaries.
•Earl McCarver, 26, of Detroit, four counts each of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jesse Louise Ledbetter, 41, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Robert William Mogg, 57, of Youngstown, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass — breaking into a structure.
•Melinda Sue Tuttle, 52, of Ellwood City, two DUI charges and three traffic-related summaries.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Matthew F. Fehling, 40, of New Castle, charged by Hickory police with criminal attempt to kidnap to inflict injury and terror, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and harassment.
•Joann Marie Hanna, 75, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock police with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, failure to stop and give information/render aid and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.