District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christopher David Murphy, 28, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of terroristic threats.
New Castle police charged:
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., two counts each of disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
•Joseph Jaron Pounds, 27, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Angela Brooke Liberty, 31, of Beaver Falls, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended and obscured plates.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeremy Michael Streckeisen, 20, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts each of firearms not to be carried without a license and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and one count each of receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and turning movements and required signals.
State police charged:
•John Henry Kimmel, 67, of Wampum, harassment.
•Rebecca Jane Kimmel, 65, of Wampum, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Lisa Ann Madison, 46, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of vaccination against rabies required.
Common pleascourt judges
Dominick Motto
•Chelsea Lyn Balmer — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,403.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $261.
•Sarah Meinert — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,437.75.
•Shanelle Abee — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She also pleaded guilty to marijuana-small amount for personal use. She is to pay court costs and fees of $4,048.75 and fines of $1,600.
•Jeremiah McFall — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,592.75 and fines of $1,000.
•Tihry L. Gardner — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year and 11 months to a maximum of four years and 11 months and 29 days with 73 days served. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $904.75.
•Nathanial Karns — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six days to a maximum of 12 months with six days served. He is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,619.25 and restitution of $154.
•Nathanial Karns — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six days to a maximum of 12 months with six days served. He is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to pay court costs and fees of $768.75 and restitution of $328.
•Nicholas Altman — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,558.25.
J. CRAIG COX
•Robert Harris — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement of two days to a maximum of four days with four days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $462.75.
•Autumn Shaver — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 66 days to a maximum of one year with 66 days served. She also was given probation for one year and is to undergo a mental health evaluation and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,152.50 and restitution of $306.34.
•Mohammad Malik — Following a guilty plea to criminal attempt, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 20 months, the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,327.75.
