District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged:

•Erica Rinehart, 29, of New Castle, indecent assault-without consent of other, simple assault and harassment.

•Teejae Lauderbaugh, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

•Richard A. Miller Jr., 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and garbage, rodent harborage and grass, weeds and other vegetation.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

Union Township police charged the following:

•Michael Joseph Bonner, 20, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and illegal parking in intersection.

•Nathan F. Glassel Jr., 52, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

•Michael Joseph Sedwick, 55, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•Laquese Lashe Gatewood, 31, of New Kensington, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.

Marriage licenses

Martin Evan Allsopp and Helen Ann Erickson

Mark Edward Brest Jr. and Katelyn Nicole Epperson

Michael James Bryant and Amanda Ann Cannistra

Trae Jacob Joshua Brown and Carla Jean Johnson

Konstantino Elias James Constant and Alyssa Nicole Trocki

Cindy Lee Davis and Timothy Michael Fulkerson

Amy Lynn Diehl and David Daniel Diehl Jr.

Abigail Kathleen Dininger and Jacob Jared McGhee

Abigail Lauren Eisenbrown and Donald Loyal Kerr

Vanessa Leigh Fulvi and Marquis Leon Gardner

Michael Wayne Giardina and Janice Lynn Gilson

Jessica Lynn Goelz and Peter Grittie IV

Aline Hahn and Alan Kerns

Stephen Haupt and Kathryn Lynn Park

Terry J. Hayes and Candice Mae Simkins

Tracey Lynn Kimble and James Michael Stewart

Alannah Rae Kutan and Caleb Benjamin Smith

Elma Mary Lee and Steve Alan Wallace

Joshua Gaylord Marsteller and Deanna Lee Mikoloff

James Ian McChesney and Kirstan Joyce Ophoff

Divorces

Margaret Schwenke, 55, of Volant, from Richard Schwenke, 58, of Volant. They were married Oct. 9, 1993.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.