District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Erica Rinehart, 29, of New Castle, indecent assault-without consent of other, simple assault and harassment.
•Teejae Lauderbaugh, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Richard A. Miller Jr., 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and garbage, rodent harborage and grass, weeds and other vegetation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michael Joseph Bonner, 20, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and illegal parking in intersection.
•Nathan F. Glassel Jr., 52, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Michael Joseph Sedwick, 55, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Laquese Lashe Gatewood, 31, of New Kensington, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Martin Evan Allsopp and Helen Ann Erickson
Mark Edward Brest Jr. and Katelyn Nicole Epperson
Michael James Bryant and Amanda Ann Cannistra
Trae Jacob Joshua Brown and Carla Jean Johnson
Konstantino Elias James Constant and Alyssa Nicole Trocki
Cindy Lee Davis and Timothy Michael Fulkerson
Amy Lynn Diehl and David Daniel Diehl Jr.
Abigail Kathleen Dininger and Jacob Jared McGhee
Abigail Lauren Eisenbrown and Donald Loyal Kerr
Vanessa Leigh Fulvi and Marquis Leon Gardner
Michael Wayne Giardina and Janice Lynn Gilson
Jessica Lynn Goelz and Peter Grittie IV
Aline Hahn and Alan Kerns
Stephen Haupt and Kathryn Lynn Park
Terry J. Hayes and Candice Mae Simkins
Tracey Lynn Kimble and James Michael Stewart
Alannah Rae Kutan and Caleb Benjamin Smith
Elma Mary Lee and Steve Alan Wallace
Joshua Gaylord Marsteller and Deanna Lee Mikoloff
James Ian McChesney and Kirstan Joyce Ophoff
Divorces
Margaret Schwenke, 55, of Volant, from Richard Schwenke, 58, of Volant. They were married Oct. 9, 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.