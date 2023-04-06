Correction
Local. New Wilmington police officers will pay an increase of one-half of a percent over the course of the contract. Contributions increase a quarter of a percent in the first and third years. The purchase of a bucket truck will be for the borough and the bid for 2023 paving projects is $296,059.61. That information was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Mark and Katelynn Estock, a daughter on April 3, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Brooklynn Schell, a daughter on April 2, 2023, at UPMC Horizon , Farrell.
District Judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango police charged the following:
•Paul A. Cress, 65, of Pittsburgh, theft by deception/false impression.
•Charles W. Burgess Jr., 29, of Butler, theft by deception/false impression.
