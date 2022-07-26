District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Brandon Terrell Marquis Wallas, 23, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Chrissie M. Froce, 48, of Ellwood City with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Brian Adam Kent, 30, or New Castle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, carless driving and operating privileges suspended/revoked.
•Catera Shavo Brown-Dean, 23, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Le Donofrio, 45, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely, no rear lights, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Katie Jo Dobbins, 31, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township Police with bad checks.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Larry Ray Wofford Jr., 60, of Edinburg, with harassment.
•David Alan Foerster, 62, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Robert Eugene Smith Jr., 42, of Wampum, disorderly conduct.
•Taylor Marie Brown, 24, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Isabella Judith Lane, 28, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniel Olajuwon Irby, 27, of Sharon, vaccination against rabies required, confinement or control and application dog license.
•Jesse James Scott, 26, of New Castle, vaccination against rabies required, dogs at large, failure to produce license and false statement or conceal facts.
