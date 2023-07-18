District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Terrell Johnson, 26, of New Castle, criminal conspiracy for engaging in access device fraud.
•Robert Louis Henley Jr., 30, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and terroristic threats.
•Frederick E. Catron, 62, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to a law enforcement officer resisting arrest and solicitation.
•Larissa Spencer, 23, of New Castle, access device fraud.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Timothy Allen Myers, 41, of Ellwood City, two counts each of possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Heidi Lynn Lance, 44, of Ellwood City, trespass.
•Courtney Nicole Terry, 36, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.
•Ronald Lee Davis, 53, of Wampum, DUI and three traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyler Shayne Cox, 21, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Union police charged the following:
•Richard Joseph Boggs, 36, of New Castle, conspiracy to commit retail theft, retail theft and false identification to a law enforcement officer.
•Chad Douglas Rager, 44, of New Castle, conspiracy to commit retail theft and retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jennifer Rose Black, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic-related summaries.
