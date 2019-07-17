Births
To Heather Keller of New Castle and Paul McConahy of New Castle, a daughter on July 15, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Burglary. Someone entered a home in the 200 block of East Hillcrest Avenue overnight Sunday to Monday and stole a television, a wallet, a cell phone and a weed whacker.
•Criminal mischief. Someone set fire to a lawnmower in a yard in the 500 block of South Walnut Street around 7:20 p.m. July 10. The owner reported seeing two unidentified men torching the lawnmower a second time.
•Theft. A gun shield and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Mahoningtown, overnight July 9-10.
•Theft. Two boxes of 12-gauge shotgun shells, a $50 lotto ticket and a tactical knife were reported stolen from a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of Richlieu Ave on the city’s East Side overnight July 7-8. The woenrs said someone had gone through two vehicles and that items were taken out of the glove box.
•Theft. A heat pump was reported stolen from a yard in the 400 block of Denver Avenue between 6 and 8 p.m. July 9.
•Criminal mischief. Someone broke the windshield on a car parked in the 200 block of West Pittsburg Road on July 7.
•Fallen tree. Police were called to the 100 block of East Elizabeth Street around 3:30 p.m. July 5 regarding a tree that had fallen on a car windshield, smashing it. Police determined the tree fell during a storm from property at 212 W. North St.
•Theft. Multiple credit and debit cards, a cell phone and other items were reported stolen from a car parked in the 100 block of West Wallace Avenue on July 8. Police said the car had been left unlocked.
•Theft. A wallet, credit cards and $30 in cash were reported stolen from a car parked in a business lot in the 1100 block of Butler Avenue around 11 a.m. July 5.
•Burglary. An XBox One console and a laptop computer were reported stolen from a house in the 500 block of Spruce Street overnight July 7-8.
•Hit-and-run. A tractor-trailer hit a utility pole on Cedar Street at Cherry Street in Mahoningtown around 9 a.m. July 8. The driver left and continued north on Cedar Street, according to a witness. Police said the pole had been moved in the ground several inches and was split halfway up from the bottom.
•Criminal mischief. Someone shattered three windows on a medical facility in the 100 block of East North Street around 3:30 p.m. July 8.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Gregory Matassa, 41, of New Castle, charged by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with harassment.
•Premier Property Management, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with doors violation and residential rental property permit violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Paul Herman Smith, 55, of New Castle, harassment.
•Nicklas M. Vernon, 53, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
•Kenneth R. Ericson, 60, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Taylor Renee Foley, 23, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•James R. Hammond, 24, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jason E. Santellan, 40, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kyle Christopher Hartle, 20, of Beaver Falls, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to stop at red signal and failure to keep right.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Andrew Shane Johnson, 32, of Ellwood City, six counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
•JoAnn Johnson, 53, of Ellwood City, six counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Steven L. Allison, 42, of Edinburg, theft by deception and criminal conspiracy engaging.
•Sherrie L. Allison, 44, of Edinburg, theft by deception and criminal conspiracy engaging.
Common pleas court judges
Dominick Motto
Gilbert Plum — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 30 days served. He is to be referred to the Beaver County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,130.65 and restitution of $130.00.
J. Craig Cox
Dean Craven — Following a guilty plea (mentally ill) to murder in the first degree, the defendant received a life sentence in prison. He is to pay court costs and fees of $869.
John W. Hodge
Harold Davis Jr. — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 56 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 56 days served. He also received probation for one year. He is to participate in a public or non-profit community service program. He is to have no contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, either in person or third party, including social media. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,241.25.
Harold Davis Jr. — Following a guilty plea to materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to participate in a public or non-profit community service program. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,771.75.
Faheem Hopson — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of six years with 164 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $901.75 and restitution of $130.
