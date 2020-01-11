Correction
•Local. The new vice chairman of the North Beaver Township supervisors is Robert McKinley. That information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Anthony Skunda, 48, of Portersville, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Carl J. Hunter, 32, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, failure to stop and give information/render aid and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Autumn Dawn Lake, 32, of Edinburg, eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of cruelty to animals and twenty-three counts of neglect of animals.
•Cody William Siders, 23, of Edinburg, eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of cruelty to animals and twenty-three counts of neglect of animals.
RICK RUSSO
•Michael Thomas Stussi, 58, of Meadville, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation and careless driving.
•Patrick Ryan Rivera, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence, obscured plates and improper sunscreening.
